A driver has died following a single-vehicle accident in Virginia Beach, on Featherstone Court. (Photo courtesy: Larry Carney / WAVY)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver has died following a single-vehicle accident in Virginia Beach.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Featherstone Court just after 1 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle had crashed into an apartment building. Both the vehicle and apartment building caught fire.

Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Larry Carney

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.