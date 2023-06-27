VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A driver has died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in around 10:42 a.m. eastbound on I-264, west of First Colonial.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that the driver, and sole occupant, of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban ran off the road and struck a tree.

According to VDOT, the east right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder were closed while police were investigating. There is no ETA as to when those lanes will reopen.

No further information has been released at this time. The crash is under investigation.