Driver dies after crash on S. Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A driver died after a crash Wednesday night at S. Independence Blvd. and Windsor Oaks Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

Police say it happened around 6:20 p.m. and involved two vehicles. A red sedan was heading north on S. Independence and tried to make a left onto Windsor Oaks into oncoming traffic, police said.

A gray sedan heading south on S. Independence struck the red sedan on the passenger side.

Police say the driver of the red sedan and two passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver, 81-year-old Ramon Luis Santiago, died hours later.

The driver of the gray sedan wasn’t injured and stayed at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.