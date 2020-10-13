Driver charged with DWI 3rd offense after fatal hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested the driver they say caused a fatal crash Friday, then attempted to flee the scene.
26-year-old Kenneth Ka’Von Grant was charged with DWI (3rd offense in 10 years), reckless driving, hit-and-run causing personal injury and involuntary manslaughter.
Officers were called to the intersection of Holland Road and Governors Way just after 8 p.m. Friday for the report of a two-vehicle crash.
Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle fled on foot, but officers apprehended him a short distance later. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
The woman driving the other vehicle died at the scene. Police identified her Tuesday as 47-year-old Lyree Dawn Vaughn.
Grant is currently at the Virginia Beach City Jail.
