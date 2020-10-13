Driver charged with DWI 3rd offense after fatal hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kenneth Ka’Von Grant (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested the driver they say caused a fatal crash Friday, then attempted to flee the scene.

26-year-old Kenneth Ka’Von Grant was charged with DWI (3rd offense in 10 years), reckless driving, hit-and-run causing personal injury and involuntary manslaughter. 

Officers were called to the intersection of Holland Road and Governors Way just after 8 p.m. Friday for the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle fled on foot, but officers apprehended him a short distance later. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The woman driving the other vehicle died at the scene. Police identified her Tuesday as 47-year-old Lyree Dawn Vaughn.

Grant is currently at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10