Driver charged after hitting fire engine that was stopped at crash scene in VB

Virginia Beach

Crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have charged a Chesapeake resident with reckless driving after she allegedly rear-ended a fire truck that was blocking a crash scene.

Police said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Interstate 264 eastbound, west of the old toll plaza in Virginia Beach.

The fire engine, which belongs to Virginia Beach, was stopped at a single-vehicle crash that was facing the wrong direction and blocking the traffic lane and shoulder on I-264.

As the engine blocked off the crash scene, a 2004 Honda Accord struck the fire engine in the back.

There were no firefighters on the fire engine when it was hit, and therefore they were not injured.

The driver of the Honda, Jade Amber Davis, was also not injured.

Davis has been charged with reckless driving, police said.

WAVY TV 10