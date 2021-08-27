Driver arrested following hit and run in VB; pedestrian seriously injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a hit and run that happened on Thursday morning.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Shore Drive and First Court Road around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. Witnesses say the suspect’s truck was traveling eastbound on Shore Drive as a pedestrian was walking northbound crossing Shore Drive.

As the truck approached the intersection, the passenger side mirror struck the pedestrian, throwing her onto the pavement. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The truck fled the scene and continued to drive east on Shore Drive.

Investigators were able to locate video of the suspect’s pickup truck on multiple cameras. That video, combined with the public’s help helped authorities ID the suspect vehicle.

Later that evening, patrolling officers observed the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with damage to the passenger side, driving on Greenwell Road. Officers stopped the truck and identified the driver as 28-year-old Justin Barboza, of Virginia Beach.

Following an investigation, Barboza arrest and charged with DUI – 3rd Offense within 10 Years, hit and run resulting in injury, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, filing a false police report, expired inspection, and not wearing a seatbelt.

This case is under investigation by VBPD Traffic Safety Unit.