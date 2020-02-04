Drainage improvements, detour to begin on Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach will start the first phase of the Ashville Park Drainage and Roadway Improvements project this week.

The three-phase project will include work at the intersection of Sandbridge Road and New Bridge Road, the City of Virginia Beach wrote in a news release.

There will be a detour for New Bridge Road that starts Feb. 10 and will be in place until March 9. Residents on New Bridge Road or those who use the road as a connector for their destination will be the most impacted groups, the release said.

The work will be from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Sandbridge Road will remain open and will occasionally have flaggers in place when there’s a need to reduce the road to one lane.

All work is weather-permitting.