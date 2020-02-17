Live Now
Drainage improvement work scheduled for Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Construction has begun on the first phase of drainage improvements for the eastern end of Shore Drive.

The work is happening at the intersections of Starfish Road and Shore Drive, and North Great Neck Road and Shore Drive.

Virginia Beach Public Works officials said the project will include installing stormwater piping, drainage structures and trenching, along with sidewalk and pavement work.

It will take place on Starfish Road from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through June 1.

North Great Neck Road will also see work in the northbound lanes from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through April 4.

Southbound lanes will see work from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, April 5 through June 7.

