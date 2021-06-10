Drainage improvement project along Baker Road this weekend in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Virginia Beach announced on Thursday that a portion of Baker Road will be closed beginning Saturday morning at 6 a.m. as part of a road improvement project.

The repairs, expected to last until 6 p.m. Saturday night, will close both lanes of Baker Road between Burton Station Lake and Diamond Springs Road. Signage will direct drivers to the detour.

Crews will be replacing a bypass pipe under the road.

The construction will be pushed to Sunday if there is inclement weather.

