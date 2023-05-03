VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation is warning residents of storm chaser scams following the EF-3 tornado in Virginia Beach.
According to a tweet from DPOR, scammers attempt to profit off of natural disasters and will try to take advantage of vulnerable homeowners.
Below are some of the warning signs of a scam or an unlicensed contractor that people should look out for:
- Soliciting door-to-door
- Failing to provide proof of credentials
- Refusing to offer a contract
- They only accept cash or cash app payments
- They ask you to pay for the entire job up-front
Those looking to hire a contractor can best protect themselves by verifying that the contractor has a valid license in Virginia with DPOR’s License Lookup or calling (804) 367-8511.
To learn more about unlicensed contractors and scammers, click here.