VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation is warning residents of storm chaser scams following the EF-3 tornado in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from DPOR, scammers attempt to profit off of natural disasters and will try to take advantage of vulnerable homeowners.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Below are some of the warning signs of a scam or an unlicensed contractor that people should look out for:

Soliciting door-to-door

Failing to provide proof of credentials

Refusing to offer a contract

They only accept cash or cash app payments

They ask you to pay for the entire job up-front

Those looking to hire a contractor can best protect themselves by verifying that the contractor has a valid license in Virginia with DPOR’s License Lookup or calling (804) 367-8511.

To learn more about unlicensed contractors and scammers, click here.