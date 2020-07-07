Dozens of bullets fired into couple’s home at Virginia Beach military housing complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach couple is thankful to be alive following a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

An unknown person fired dozens of shots at their home in a military housing neighborhood.

The shooting happened at the Sandpiper Crescent military housing complex, not far from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating.

10 On Your Side spoke with the family about their ordeal.

“It was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever been through,” said Kristianne Parren.

Parren is emotional when she looks at the bullet holes scattered throughout her home.

She and her husband Nick, a U.S. Navy sailor, were about to go to sleep around 1 a.m. Sunday morning when the night took an unimaginable turn.

“It honestly sounded like fireworks inside,” said Parren. “I see dust just flying across the room and stuff all over everything.”

Parren initially thought her husband’s gun had fallen and discharged, but they quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

Someone fired about 35 shots into the home.

The rounds came in through the couple’s bedroom, traveled into their 8-month-old daughter’s room and also went through the walls in the living room and dining room.

They called 911.

“I look in here after I grab my baby and there’s gunshots a foot away from where my baby had just been sleeping,” Parren said. “It’s the worst feeling that I’ve ever had.”

Parren said officers told them it appeared the person who fired the weapon was targeting a neighbor’s vehicle. She said forensics investigators also told then a high-powered rifle may have been used.

Parren said the thought of what could’ve happened haunts her.

“If the window wouldn’t have stopped it, he would’ve gotten hit in the abdomen. If it had happened half an hour earlier, my daughter and I were pacing right through here,” Parren said.

A spokesperson for Lincoln Military Housing says they’re working with police.

“Our thoughts are with the families who experienced this shocking event. LMH is working closely alongside our Navy Partner, to include Navy Fleet and Family Services, to ensure our residents have the necessary resources available to them during this time. LMH has also immediately enhanced our neighborhood courtesy patrols to increase awareness and presence.”

The couple plans to move out.

“How do we know that this couldn’t happen again?” Parren said.

Police have not reported any arrests and say this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

