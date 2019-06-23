Dozens gather for Maci’s Ride to shine light on autism

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Dozens of motorcyclists met at Ballyhoos in Virginia Beach to participate in the 5th annual Maci’s Ride.

“All the proceeds go to the Tidewater Autism Society,” said Maci’s Ride Founder Tom Gorney.



Gorney started this ride, after one of his family members was diagnosed with Autism.



“I have an autistic granddaughter. She was diagnosed just before 2-years-old and that’s when we started the ride,’ said Gorney.



Riders donated some money and then geared up for the ride.

“They pay $15 to register, $5 per passenger, and then we have auctions, a silent auction, and live auction,” he said.



Many of the riders also have a personal connection to this ride, or are riding to support someone.



Gene Melfy says he rides in a club, and one of their members has a daughter who was diagnosed with autism.

“We’re supporting him, plus were supporting autism, and my wife. She rides on a special needs school bus as an assistant,” said Melfey.



Gorney says they had 28 bikes in the ride on the first year. Last year there was 104, and this year he expects the number to be even higher.

