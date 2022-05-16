HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads residents are reporting downed trees, flooded streets and power outages as severe weather rolled through the area Monday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hampton Roads until 9 p.m. Monday with damaging wind and hail expected in the afternoon and evening. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will continue to develop across the region through the late afternoon and evening, taking us through sunset.

As off 3:45 p.m. Monday, over 5,100 customers lost power as storms passed by. The majority of outages were reported in Virginia Beach with several thousand affected customers around 3:50 p.m.

Around the same time, more than 1,000 residents were also out of power in Norfolk.

One resident on Minute Men Road in Virginia Beach reported tree branches coming down, landing in the middle of the road with parked cars nearby.

Downed Tree in VB, May 16, 2022 (Courtesy – Jeremiah Kodya)

Strong winds have snapped a power line on Virginia Beach Blvd. in front of the Best Choice Auto. Police have closed off part of the road. (WAVY Photo – Michelle Wolf)

Storm damage in the Kempsville area in VB (WAVY Photo – Katie Collett)

Downed tree in Franklin (Courtesy – Betty Murphy)

Virginia Beach Blvd. and Tidewater Dr. this afternoon. I could’ve floated my way to work today pic.twitter.com/tUdNgWCqvx — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) May 16, 2022

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologists say some of the storms could be strong to severe between the late afternoon into the evening.

Strong damaging winds and brief heavy downpours will be the main threats. However, there could also be some large hail this time.



There may also be a couple of isolated tornadoes in the region. There will be a good amount of instability, and there will also be some wind shear this time. Storms will drop down to North Carolina by about 9 p.m. Then we’ll dry out after 10 p.m.