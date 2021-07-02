Don’t Get Mad, Get Madison: Virginia Beach resident pleads for changes to ‘dangerous and deadly’ intersection

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WAVY) — A driver in Virginia Beach is calling on the city to close an intersection he calls dangerous and deadly.

The intersection is at Indian River Road and Ferrell Parkway.

A motorcyclist was hit and killed here in May and Daniel Flood said that’s one of many crashes he’s seen here. He fears they’ll keeping happening if something isn’t done.

“This intersection up here is accident after accidents after accidents,” Flood said.

Flood sent WAVY TV 10 this video of a car flipped over at this intersection.

“When I saw it, I thought, something needs to be done,” he said.

Here’s his concern: when drivers make a left onto Indian River Road, they’re crossing in front of oncoming traffic.

There are drivers who roll through the stop sign or worse, don’t stop at all.

Flood said his biggest concern is always that somebody will be killed.

That fear became a reality in late May when 40-year-old motorcyclist Philip Pereira was hit and killed here. A memorial to honor Pereira sits in the grass at the intersection.

Police say a driver turned in front of Pereira’s motorcycle and hit him. That driver sped off, eventually turned himself in and was arrested.

“It just seems like it should be taken away since all they got to do is go up to the next light here and make a left,” Flood said.

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia Beach Police for the number of crashes that have happened here the last three years. WAVY is still waiting on that figure.

WAVY also brought Flood’s concerns to the city and was told they would be contacting 10 On Your Side’s Madison Glassman early next week with detailed information for future plans. We’ll keep you updated.