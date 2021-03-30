Donovon Lynch’s father sits down for exclusive interview with WAVY

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of Donovon Lynch is grieving and wants justice for his death at the hands of Virginia Beach Police.

The 25-year-old was one of two people killed Friday night at the Oceanfront.

There were three shooting incidents that night, one of which was officer-involved. Police say they were responding to gunfire around 11:20 p.m., when an officer came into contact with Lynch in the 300 block of 20th Street. Lynch was shot and killed.

In an update Monday night, police said an officer who witnessed the incident as well as the officer involved reported that Lynch brandished a gun. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Wayne Lynch, Donovon’s father, was visibly brokenhearted as he spoke exclusively Tuesday with WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox about his son.

“He was an angel to everybody that he came in contact with. That’s why there is so much outpouring of love and support and people in disbelief. They know my family. They know we’re not like this. He didn’t have anything to do with none of that. And for them to portray him like that is wrong. It’s wrong.”

His father discounts the Virginia Beach Police Department’s account that Lynch brandished a handgun. While he says Donovon did carry a 9mm Ruger, the family claims the gun remained in Donovon’s pocket until he was shot. His father says Donovon was licensed to carry it and that he was the owner of a security firm.

The family also expressed its concern that the officer’s body-worn camera was not activated for “unknown reasons”, according to the Virginia Beach police chief. The family believes it was an overt act that it was not activated.

The Virginia Beach City Auditor says he was shocked to hear the body camera on the officer involved in Friday’s shooting was not activated. Lyndon Remias said his office will take a close look at activation data to make sure officers are using their cameras appropriately. The relatively new body camera program is currently in the middle of its first official audit.

A memorial is planned for Donovon at Pacific and 20th Street Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Look for much more of Andy’s exclusive interview with Mr. Lynch tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.