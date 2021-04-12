Lynch family attorney: Donovon Lynch’s body moved during investigation, another man was shot at scene by police

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The attorney for the family of Donovon Lynch, the 25-year-old man shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer at the Oceanfront on March 26, says that he believes Lynch’s body was moved during the investigation and that a man who went to help Lynch was shot in the hand by Virginia Beach police during the incident.

Jeff Reichert said at a press conference on Monday that he has evidence through witness statements and through surveillance video, but did not immediately disclose that evidence.

After Lynch was shot twice just before midnight, Reichert says Lynch’s body was placed on a gurney and he wasn’t taken to the hospital. Lynch died at 12:07 a.m., and Reichert says the body was moved to the scene where DeShayla Harris’ body rested. She was the other person fatally shot that night, by what police said was a stray bullet in crossfire.

The shooting of Lynch happened near a pine tree on the corner of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue, while Harris was shot in the 300 block of 19th Street.

Reichert also said he believes Lynch was not “brandishing” a firearm at the time, as police later said in a press release days after the shooting, according to eyewitness statements and based on Lynch’s character.

Both police officers who responded that night on March 26 did not have their body cameras on at the time of the incident, and neither have been identified, the family emphasized.

"We're heartbroken, frustrated, angry and hurt" — Donovon Lynch's father, Wayne, said earlier police murdered his son and he will not allow them to murder his character. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) April 12, 2021

Reicherr also called again for a federal independent investigation into Lynch’s death, and said if that doesn’t happen there will be a separate independent investigation. Virginia State Police are currently in charge of the official investigation.

Reichert says he’s in the process of getting more surveillance footage, including from a nearby church.

“The truth will prevail and Donovon Lynch will be honored and revered, said Wayne Lynch, Donovon’s father. “We will take this movement all over the country for other parents. This is at my doorstep now.”

WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins was at the press conference and will have more updates coming up.

Anyone with information or cell phone video before, of, or after the shooting should contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.