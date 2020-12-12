Donate a new toy, get a free BBQ sandwich during local church’s toy drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Salt Church has partnered with Dave’s BBQ for a toy drive this holiday season that kicks off Monday.

Everyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy to donate will get a free BBQ sandwich from Dave’s. The event kicks off December 14 at 11 a.m. and runs until December 21.

Dave’s BBQ is located at 1781 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

“Let’s make sure every child in our community has something for Christmas!” the team posted to its Facebook.

