Dominion crews working to restore power in Hampton Roads after Hurricane Dorian

Virginia Beach, V.a. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy crews are spread out in neighborhoods across Hampton Roads, doing their best to restore power quickly.

Ten on Your Side took a ride out with crews today to see how they work right after a storm passes.

“The first thing we want to do is find downed lined situations that’s a safety risk to the public,” said design specialist with Dominion Energy Steve Hilliard.



Then, they move on to critical customers, like hospitals. From there, they try to find areas where a large number of people are without power, and then make their way into neighborhoods. During our ride along, we went to Thoroughgood Drive.

“The large tree took out the main line tripped the re-closure device, it was a downed wire situation,” said Hilliard.

About 105 customers were impacted in that neighborhood.

“We have multiple crews out here repairing this location and any time we have damage behind a device, we have to patrol the remaining areas of that device. So what we have to do is make sure that’s not the only damaged location,” he said.

Hilliard says patrol teams go out before crews to assess the damage so there’s an effective and safe restoration process.

“We can send them information of how many crews they’ll need, the amount of material, what type of equipment they need,” he said.

If you need to report a downed line our power outage you can call 1-866-366-4357.