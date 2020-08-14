Domestic situation leads to ‘police activity’ on Craftsman Drive; avoid the area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a domestic-related call resulted in “police activity” on Craftsman Drive Thursday night.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area if possible.

The nature of the incident is unclear. Police say it happened in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive.

Dispatchers say the call for service came in at 6:41 p.m. The scene was still active as of 9:30 p.m.

Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Police activity in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive for a domestic related call for service. Please stay clear of the area if possible. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/HCEAiuGHSz — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 14, 2020

