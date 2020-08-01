VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following an early Saturday morning shooting in Virginia Beach.
According to police, officers got the call for the incident around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Queens Way.
Initial investigation suggest that the incident started off as a domestic situation that led to the man being shot.
When police got to the scene, they found the victim dead on the scene, reports say.
Police say they have a person of interest currently in custody.
The incident is still an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts
- Domestic situation leads to fatal shooting in Virginia Beach, person of interest in custody
- State of emergency issued for Dare County; mandatory evacuation ordered for Hatteras Island residents, visitors
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Isaias to approach Florida east coast later today
- Hurricane Isaias Saturday Updates: Florida battens down as Virginia, North Carolina declare state of emergency
- Virginia COVID-19 August 1 update: 41 new deaths reported statewide, Virginia Beach sees over 120 new cases