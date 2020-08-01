Domestic situation leads to fatal shooting in Virginia Beach, person of interest in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following an early Saturday morning shooting in Virginia Beach.

According to police, officers got the call for the incident around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Queens Way.

Initial investigation suggest that the incident started off as a domestic situation that led to the man being shot.

When police got to the scene, they found the victim dead on the scene, reports say.

Police say they have a person of interest currently in custody.

The incident is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

