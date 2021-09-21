Man arrested during domestic-related barricade situation on Ship Chandlers Wharf in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police took a 22-year-old man into custody, following a domestic-related barricade situation in Virginia on Sept. 21.
VBPD first tweeted about a heavy police presence in the 3600 block of Ship Chandlers Wharf around 2:40 p.m. that day. Dahlia Drive was temporarily closed between Tealwood and Rosemont Road due to the incident.
Less than an hour later, police said they took the suspect into custody. 22-year-old Jonathan Carlos Contreras, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, domestic assault and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony. He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
