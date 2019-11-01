Domestic assault charge against VB Police officer dismissed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A domestic assault charge against a Virginia Beach Police officer has been dismissed after the alleged victim refused to testify against him.

The assault charge against Albert DeAngelis II was dismissed Wednesday, said Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the city commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said DeAngelis’s employment status has not changed; he is still employed but on administrative assignment.

The internal administrative investigation has not yet been completed, Kuehn said.

The assault charge stems from June 18, when the 17-year department veteran was accused of domestic assault. The police department did not provide additional details about the incident or identity of the accuser.

At the time, DeAngelis served as a patrol officer and school resource officer at Lynnhaven Middle School.

DeAngelis was also previously the target of a murder plot.

In 2007, his wife, Michelle DeAngelis, was sentenced to 18 months for plotting to kill him in his sleep. Her mother also was sentenced to more than two years in connection with the scheme, and her brother received 10 years for attempted murder.