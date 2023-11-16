VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach-based software company is investing $3.7 million to expand its headquarters and will create 307 new jobs, Gov. Youngkin’s office announced.

Youngkin was in town Thursday for the announcement. His office says DOMA Technologies’ new 69,000-square-foot headquarters facility on London Bridge Road will house nearly 500 total employees.

“DOMA Technologies’ decision to expand in Virginia Beach showcases Virginia’s ongoing technology sector growth,” Youngkin said in a release. “Through significant investment, Virginia is expanding its tech talent pipeline to create an innovation ecosystem that allows companies like DOMA to secure the workforce it needs to grow right here in the Commonwealth.”

DOMA Founder and President Pat Feliciano says it’s part of the company’s vision “to be the premiere software company for the city, state, and the broader region.”

“Leveraging innovative machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to bridge the gap between our customers’ data and the decisions they need to make, we believe we are building something unique to the area. This investment is just one step of many we will take to bring that vision to reality,” Feliciano said.

