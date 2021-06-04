Dog stabbed by previous owner in Portsmouth settles into forever home with man who saved her

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Last month, 10 On Your Side introduced you to Smoke, the pit bull puppy who was allegedly stabbed by her owner and needed extensive treatment.

Now, Smoke is living with the man who saved her life after quickly attending to her wounds with an emergency kit.

The big thing on Smoke’s to-do list now is taking down a big stick twice her size. Two weeks ago, that was a lot different.

“When it first happened, she was cowering under my rear axle, bleeding to death and I just grabbed her by the arm and pulled her out,” said Brad Chambers.

But nowadays, the only issue is getting Smoke to sit down. She is still learning her commands.



She has done a complete turnaround in the two weeks since she was allegedly stabbed by her former owner.

“This was the jugular wound and there is another one here and there another there. There is a stab here, here, and there is one under her belly,” said Chambers, pointing to her healing injuries.

Chambers says she is healing nicely and getting more comfortable in their new home.

They are hoping to get her into training as a therapy dog soon.

Now, his focus is making sure this never happens to another dog.

He suggests emergency training.

“Everybody should at least know what a tourniquet is everyone should know if you encounter massive bleeding,” he said.

He is also working to create a nonprofit called the Virginia Animal Cruelty Registry Initiative.

Its focus will be on advocacy for state legislation requiring the registry of criminal animal cruelty and abuse. As well as bringing awareness to additional initiatives regarding responsible stewardship of domestic animals.

“It’s a line of effort to create change that benefits the community. Making steps to prevent repeat offenders that’s what is concerning.”

Chambers says he may have saved her life, but she changed his life.

“We’ve been looking for like a lab or a German Shepherd or all these yuppy designer dogs, and we were never envisioning a pit bull. But yeah, we would never ever, ever trade her in ’cause she’s got all the elements we need,” he said.

Chambers says right now they are in the process of putting together a board of directors for his new nonprofit. If you have any questions or would like to know more information you can email him at bradchambers757@gmail.com.