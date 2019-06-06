Dog found shot in Virginia Beach recovering at rescue shelter

The dog found shot in the face off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are trying to find the person who shot a dog that was found last week off Shore Drive near Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek.

A citizen called in around 7:30 a.m. on May 30 from the 5800 block of Ferry Road, saying the dog appeared sick or injured. Animal Control picked up the female tan and white hound mix, and during treatment at an emergency clinic a bullet wound was found in her muzzle area, and a bullet had to be removed from her neck.

The wound to her muzzle kept the dog from being able to eat or drink.

The dog has since been transferred to a private rescue, Compassion for Canines. Animal Control says the dog had no collar or microchip, but they’re trying to get in contact with a possible owner, and also find whoever shot the dog. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can contact Compassion for Canines via email at compassionforcaninesrescue@gmail.com