VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A rabid raccoon, now deceased, was found in a Virginia Beach neighborhood.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach, the raccoon was found in the 500 block of N. Great Neck Rd. and a dog was exposed.

If anyone in your household has had any exposure to stray or wild animals in this area within the past few weeks, contact your physician or the Health Department at 757-518-2700.