VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Virginia Beach will be closing temporarily due to renovations.

The DMV at 3551 Buckner Road will be closed Saturday, March 11, and reopen Monday, April 10.

Renovations to the DMV include a newly expanded countertop design, interior paint, and a new roof. The parking lot will also be repaved and the public restrooms will be updated.

During the renovations, customers have over 50 service options that are available online at dmvNow.com.

If a customer needs service in person, they can make an appointment or stop by during office hours at any other customer service center including the nearby Virginia Beach Hilltop, Norfolk Military Circle or Chesapeake offices.