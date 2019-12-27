Dispatch: Person shot near Virginia Beach Convention Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach dispatchers say a person sustained a single gunshot wound Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Parks Avenue, which is next to the Virginia Beach Convention Center, dispatchers said.

The call came in at 2:45 p.m.

10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall is on scene and said police can be seen near the corner of 19th Street and Parks Avenue, between 19th and 20th streets.

Dispatchers did not give information on the extent of any injuries.

Hampton Roads Transit says stops at Parks Avenue and 20th Street for Route 960 are blocked. Those passengers should use stops at 19th Street and Arctic Avenue.

