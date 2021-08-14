Disabled vehicle causes major delays at Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A disabled vehicle caused major delays at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Saturday.

CBBT officials first tweeted about the traffic delay around 9:30 a.m. The disabled vehicle at Thimble Tunnel caused heavy backups from both directions.

Around 1:45 p.m., officials announced that the disabled vehicle had been removed.

Motorists are advised to expect further delays. There is no further information.

Disabled vehicle in Thimble Tunnel on the CBBT has been removed. — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) August 14, 2021