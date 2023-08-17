VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A security system captured a burglary on Fort Raleigh Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday, August 13.

When the victim was out of town, he received an alert from his home security system. After viewing the cameras, he saw the suspects stealing dirt bikes from his garage. He notified police of the theft.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the suspects entered the garage by breaking a window. After taking the dirt bikes they drove off.

City cameras captured the suspects driving westbound on Dam Neck Road.

Crime Solvers released images of the stolen bikes and the suspects. If you recognize them or spot the bikes, call police.