Dick’s Sporting Goods is leaving Town Center of Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is leaving its location in Town Center of Virginia Beach.

A spokesperson for Armada Hoffler Properties said the store is not renewing its lease for the location on Columbus Street — and is set to move out of the space by the end of January 2020.

The sporting goods store has another location in Virginia Beach — at the Lynnhaven Mall — as well as stores in Cheaspeake and Suffolk.

It’s unclear what could replace the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Town Center.