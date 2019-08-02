Dick’s Sporting Goods is leaving Town Center of Va. Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is leaving its location in Town Center of Virginia Beach.

A spokesperson for Armada Hoffler Properties said the store is not renewing its lease for the location on Columbus Street — and is set to move out of the space by the end of January 2020.

The sporting goods store has another location in Virginia Beach — at the Lynnhaven Mall — as well as stores in Cheaspeake and Suffolk.

It’s unclear what could replace the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Town Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories