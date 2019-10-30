Dick’s location in Virginia Beach Town Center will turn into bowling, laser tag, bumper cars and more

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The multi-story Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Virginia Beach Town Center is set to close in January, but the massive space won’t be vacant for very long.

Virginia Beach real estate company Armada Hoffler announced Wednesday that Apex Entertainment is taking over the building’s lease to open up a “top tier family entertainment center.”

It’ll be a little different from a Dave & Buster’s (at Lynnhaven Mall) and the former Jillian’s in Norfolk.

The 84,000-square-foot building on Columbus Street is set to feature not only an arcade and bowling alley, but indoor go-karting, laser tag, a ropes course, sports simulators, virtual reality and more. It would be Apex’s first location in the Mid-Atlantic.

“The expiration of the Dick’s Sporting Goods lease created an amazing opportunity and one that we had long anticipated,” said Armada Hoffler Properties President and CEO Louis Haddad in a press release. “Apex Entertainment will add a unique, experiential, and innovative concept to the already dynamic Town Center environment.”

Apex’s first location opened in 2017 in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and a second location was added in Syracuse, New York. Its website also lists another location opening soon in Albany, New York.

In addition to its entertainment options, Apex also has plenty of food to choose from, especially if you’re concerned about allergies. Its website lists more than 40 gluten-free options and says Apex is accommodating to all guests who have allergies or dietary restrictions.

Armada Hoffler says Apex is looking at opening before the end of 2020.