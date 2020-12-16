DHS, local foodbank to host holiday drive-thru food pantry for Virginia Beach residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will be hosting a drive-thru food pantry for residents Tuesday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 — while supplies last. Fresh food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the Human Services Administration Building parking lot at 3432 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

A photo ID will be required to verify Virginia Beach residency. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times.

“Providing families and individuals access to fresh, healthy food is critically important, especially in these difficult times,” said DHS Director Aileen L. Smith. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to collaborate with the Foodbank to offer this much-needed resource as we head into the holiday season.”

Volunteers will be there to direct traffic to the pickup stations. The team, while wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment, will load the groceries into the trunks or rear storage areas of vehicles.

The items will be prepackaged into bags that will have a mix of fresh and shelf-stable foods such as fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy products, frozen meats, canned goods, and some staple items such as pasta, sugar, and flour.

The bags are prepackaged and no substitutions are allowed.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked to establish meaningful partnerships with agencies, such as DHS, that share our commitment to serving individuals experiencing hunger and food insecurity,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, President and CEO, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “This drive-thru food pantry model allows us to extend resources and holiday cheer to our most vulnerable neighbors in Virginia Beach during this time of uncertainty.”