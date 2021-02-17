DHS, local foodbank to host drive-thru food pantry for Virginia Beach residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will be hosting a drive-thru food pantry for Virginia Beach residents next week.

The pantry will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. It will be in the parking lot at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater located at 3550 Cellar Door Way.

Recipients will be asked to present a photo ID to verify residency.

To limit handling the food, items will be prepacked into bags. The bags will have a mix of fresh and shelf-stable foods such as fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy products, frozen meats, canned goods, and some staple items such as pasta, sugar, and flour.

No substitutions are allowed.

“The ongoing pandemic has impacted families and individuals in our community in many ways, including difficulty with putting food on their tables,” said DHS Director Aileen L. Smith. “We welcome and appreciate the ongoing support from our partners with the Foodbank to provide households with access to fresh, healthy food.”

INSTRUCTIONS

Attendees are asked to enter the line through Dam Neck Road by way of Princess Anne Road.

Signs and volunteers will direct traffic to the loading stations.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times to limit person-to-person contact.

A photo ID will be necessary to verify Virginia Beach residency.

Staff and volunteers, wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, will load the groceries into the trunks or rear storage areas of participating vehicles.

A map below indicates the point of entry and exit for the drive-thru pantry.





“The high turnout from our previous drive-thru pantry event signals the continued urgent need for food assistance among individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, President and CEO, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“We are pleased to partner with DHS, along with our 68 feeding partners in Virginia Beach, to ensure the most vulnerable residents have access to healthy and nutritious food during this public health crisis and beyond.”

This drive-thru pantry is a direct result of the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership, a collaboration of United Way of South Hampton Roads, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and LISC Hampton Roads, funded by the City of Virginia Beach to help Virginia Beach residents navigate and recover from the challenges presented by COVID-19.