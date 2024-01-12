VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire devastated the Oceanfront community. It destroyed the structure and closed three businesses.

Almost exactly six months later, Vakos Development Company has a new design and is ready to start getting the new storefront up.

“We are ready to start building any day now, we are only waiting for the city to finalize our permit,” CEO Matthew Vakos said.

Vakos said the shell building should be complete around the end of May. He said the timeframe for finishing each store will be tenant-by-tenant.

“As far as design goes, it was a process of looking at the area, considering the needs of the tenants, and function of the building,” Vakos said. “There have been many ideas, sketches and drawings that went by before finally deciding on this design. The design was further refined with the help of our architect Jinal Kothari with OneSpace design.

“The main elements behind the building are simply something attractive for the community and functionality for the tenants and patrons.”

These new plans are something the Atlantic Avenue Association is looking forward to.

“We are very sad for the tragedy that happened,” said George Kotarides, a board member and recent past president of the Atlantic Avenue Association, “and look forward to whatever they do there.”