Developers create plan for reimagining of Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Developers are working on a plan to reimage Pembroke Mall into a mixed-use destination with residential, shopping and dining options.

Pembroke Square Associates, developers of Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach, announced on Monday that they are working on a $200 million project that will bring a series of updates to the 54-acre Pembroke Mall location.

“We are committed to the legacy and long-term future of Pembroke Mall by bringing a new vision to

reality for this area,” said Ramsay Smith, president, Pembroke Realty Group, the asset manager of

Pembroke Mall. “We have significant opportunities to recreate Pembroke Mall and transform it into a

lifestyle destination – where our community can live, work, dine, shop and play – all in one vibrant

central location.”

As malls continue to struggle nationwide, Pembroke Square Associates says the redevelopment will include the following initials projects:

Independent senior living managed by Beth Sholom, a respected and recognized senior

living company, based in Virginia, that serves people of all faiths;

A nationally known, new to the Virginia Beach market, contemporary full-service hotel concept; and

Apartment living with innovative, attractive amenities that will appeal to young professionals, families and empty nesters.

“Each of these projects reflect our long-term, deliberate strategy to enhance Pembroke Mall for a

sustained future,” said Smith. “In the coming months, we will provide further definition around our

plans to achieve these goals.”

The site will also continue to feature their current flagship tenants, including Target, Kohl’s, Old Navy, Nordstrom Rack, REI, The Fresh Market, Walgreens, J. Crew Factory and DSW.

“Pembroke Mall has been family owned- and -operated since 1966. As we begin to redevelop the

property, we want to do so in a way that creates energy, community and opportunity for this area and

for our city,” said Fred Napolitano, Sr., one of the original founders and a current co-owner of Pembroke

Mall.”