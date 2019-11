VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say a detached garage caught fire early Saturday morning in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Fire officials rushed to a home in the 3900 block of Silina Drive in the Plaza section of the city around 5:40 a.m. Saturday.

According to reports, a detached garage caught fire, however, the incident was immediately under control within 15 minutes.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.