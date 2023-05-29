VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some refused to let the rain ruing their holiday weekend trip to the beach on this unofficial kickoff to summer.

The owner of T-Shirt Factory, Avinash Basnet, said the weather didn’t spoil the fun. He said people still came into his shop despite the windy and rainy conditions.

“It was a little cold and windy, but there were a lot of people in town,” Basnet said, and people were still popping into his store.

Maya DeShields and her group of friends came to Virginia Beach from Greensboro, North Carolina and were part of the crowd walking around despite the nasty weather. They didn’t let the weather stop the fun.

“We honestly still came out here even though it was rainy and windy,” DeShields said. “We still walked out here on the boardwalk and we went to the beach. Rain doesn’t stop us.”

DeShields and her friends took advantage of the sunnier weather Monday. They stopped into T-Shirt Factory to look around.

Basnet said the sunshine brought more people.

“Some people came and bought some boogie boards and chairs,” he said.

He hopes this isn’t a forecast for the rest of the tourism season. He thinks it’ll be a perfect summer.

“I am expecting it to be a good summer as long as the weather is good,” Basnet said. “We are good.”