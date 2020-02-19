Derrick Nnadi Day: VB honors hometown Chiefs player who paid for dog adoptions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — February 18 was Derrick Nnadi Day in Virginia Beach in honor of the Ocean Lakes High grad, who just won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nnadi made national headlines after the win when he promised to pay adoption fees for homeless dogs at a Kansas City animal shelter.

SUPERBOWL CHAMP COMES HOME! What a great day! Thanks @DerrickNnadi for coming to visit!! ❤️💛 We are so proud of you! #ChiefsKingdom @vbschools pic.twitter.com/WCnL5k0MSB — OLHS (@OceanLakesHS) February 18, 2020

The 6-foot-1, 317-pound defensive lineman made several stops across the city, including Ocean Lakes and a local Boys and Girls Club, before being honored at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Nnadi was seen rolling around on a scooter after having surgery on his left foot.

“On this date February 18th, let it be known as Derrick Nnadi Day. In the great state of Virginia,” Nnadi tweeted.