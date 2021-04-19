Department of Human Services hosting drive-thru food pantry on April 27 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will hold a third drive-thru food pantry later this month.

The pantry is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 in the parking lot of the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, 3550 Cellar Door Way.

Officials say fresh food and pantry essentials will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis until 1 p.m. or supplies run out.

Residents in vehicles can join the line by entering through Dam Neck Road. Signs and volunteers will direct traffic to the loading stations.

Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times to limit person-to-person contact. A photo ID will be necessary to verify Virginia Beach residency.