Demonstrators prepare for 4th of July protest at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Demonstrators in Hampton Roads are prepping for a 4th of July protest at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Organizers from BlackLivesMatter757 announced the protest early this week on social media with the hashtag #ShutDownTheOceanFront2.0.

The protests is scheduled at 7:57 p.m. at the Oceanfront with a “pre-rally” at Mt. Trashmore from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The latest protest comes more than a month after the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Almost a month ago, more than 1,000 people gathered in Virginia Beach in peaceful protest to denounce police violence, racism, and the killing of George Floyd.

Later this week, there are also upcoming demonstrations in Hampton Roads amid social unrest nationwide. The “757 Unity Week BLM757 4-Year Anniversary” is set for July 6 at 8 a.m. until July 12 at 11 p.m. Organizers said each day of the week will be dedicated to a community-driven cause across the seven cities.

