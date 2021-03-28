Demonstrators gather in Virginia Beach to protest officer-involved shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Demonstrators gathered Sunday afternoon at Town Center in Virginia Beach to protest after an officer-involved shooting at the Oceanfront.

The shooting was just one of three that happened Friday night in the same vicinity in Virginia Beach.

The protest comes after 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch of Virginia Beach was shot and killed by Virginia Beach Police.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate held a briefing Saturday night on the incidents when he revealed that the officer’s body camera was not activated during the incident for “unknown reasons.”

The group is demanding justice, and they want the officer removed from the force.

“The fact that the officer’s body cam was on him but not initiated at that time, is very concerning to me as a citizen because I pay for that. And that goes against Virginia Beach Police’s own policy and that officer should be terminated,” said RJ Brothers.

“Another innocent Black man has been murdered and shot by the police and we have no video evidence of it.”

Brothers refers to the officer as a “him,” however, whether the officer was a man or woman has not been released to the public.

The officer has yet to be interviewed about the incident.