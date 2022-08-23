VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Blackwatch Court.

Police say the victim was making a delivery when he was confronted by multiple armed suspects who took the man’s vehicle and left the scene.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.