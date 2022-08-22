VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Alerts issued when someone is missing have come too late or with gaping holes in the facts surrounding the case.



This was the case in 1995 when Emory University student Jennifer Evans disappeared from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The public was not notified the tourist was in danger until her parents brought in retired FBI Special Agent Irvin Wells.



Wells called on local newsrooms to spread the word that Evans was missing. Reporters then approached the Virginia Beach Police, which later confirmed the pre-medical school student was missing. Days later, two Navy SEAL candidates were arrested for Evan’s death. Her partially clothed remains were found in a Newport News Park.

In September of 2017, Ashanti Billie disappeared from Virginia Beach. Police issued a news release stating Billie was last seen leaving her apartment building in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach.

After meeting with her parents who were desperately searching for answers, reporters learned Billie was last seen on surveillance video entering Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, and her car was caught on camera leaving the base and not Town Center as was stated in the news release.

Days later, the FBI announced it was taking over the investigation into Billie’s disappearance. Agents later found her remains in Charlotte, North Carolina. A former Navy man, with access to the base, was charged with Billie’s death.

The family of 40-year-old Marie Covington of Virginia Beach reported her missing late Wednesday night. 10 on Your Side was unaware that the mother of four was missing until around 8 Saturday morning. That’s when Covington’s 18-year-old daughter contacted 10 On Your Side, via email, to ask for help in finding her mother.



The newsroom didn’t get confirmation that Covington was indeed missing until around 7 p.m. Saturday night, not via news release, but when editors learned from Norfolk Police scanner traffic that a citizen had found the victim’s driver’s license in their front yard.



A partial transcript of the incident is below:

“We have 242 and 611 currently 10-9 at Gygax [Rd.] where they found the girl’s ID.”

By then, suspect Gary Morton was already in custody after Virginia State Police arrested him following a chase early Saturday morning that started in Chesapeake and ended in Norfolk.

Another police transmission offered additional information.

“The guy just confessed to Virginia Beach detectives while they were in the 2nd precinct were looking for her,” said the transcript.

Saturday night at 9:50 p.m., Virginia State Police, at the request of Virginia Beach police, issued an Ashanti Alert. Then at 10:49 p.m., Virginia Beach police issued a tweet announcing Covington was missing and endangered.

A few minutes later scanner traffic revealed Covington was found dead.

“Regarding that missing female, she is deceased,” said the transcript.

10 On Your Side contacted State Police and Virginia Beach police for an explanation on why the alerts were not issued in the hours or the day after Covington was reported missing.

State Police issued a statement that explains the Ashanti Alert protocols and how state authorities assist local authorities.

“An activation of any statewide missing person alert happens upon the request from the lead investigating agency…for questions concerning the date of the activation…you will need to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department,” wrote Sergeant Michelle Anaya.

10 On Your Side reached out to Virginia Beach Police Public Affairs via its Media Request Form where a response is promised within 24 hours. Additionally, an email and a telephone voice mail were sent to the Public Affairs Office.

This story will be updated if Virginia Beach Police issue a response to 10 on Your Side.