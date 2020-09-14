Deck collapses on Sandfiddler Road in Virginia Beach, minor injuries reported

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police, Fire and EMS along with Navy Regional Fire & EMS are on the scene where a deck collapsed in Virginia Beach Sunday night.

Dispatch said calls came in just after 8:30 p.m. for the incident in the 3000 block of Sandfiddler Road in Sandbridge.

As of 9 p.m., Virginia Beach dispatch say minor injuries were reported. VBEMS Tweeted shortly after saying seven people are being evaluated and three are being transported — none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. There is no information on additional injuries or the extent of damages at this time.

This is the second deck that has failed in the area in the past two months. In July, five people were injured after a deck at a home in the 3600 block of Sandfiddler Road collapsed.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.

Latest News