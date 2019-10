VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead inside a car Thursday afternoon at the Providence Square Shopping Center.

The person’s body was found in the 900 block of Providence Road, per Linda Kuehn with Virginia Beach police. Dispatchers were first notified just before 3 p.m.

No other details are currently available, but officers are investigating.

