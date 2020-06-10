Death investigation underway in VB after body found floating in water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in the water on Wednesday.

Emergency Communications received a call saying that there was a body seen floating in a reservoir located in the 300 block of Centre Pointe Drive in Virginia Beach.

When responding units arrived on the scene, they found the body of a deceased adult man in the water. The Virginia Beach Fire Department helped recover the body.

The case is under investigation, however, police said that foul play is not believed to be a factor.

No further information is available at this time.

