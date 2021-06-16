Deadline upcoming for pandemic relief on VB utility bills

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — All applications for Virginia Beach Public Utilities’ City Services Bill Pandemic Relief Program must be submitted this week.

The deadline for applying for bill relief is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, according to a City of Virginia Beach news release.

The relief program is intended to give financial assistant to applicants based on the services charged on their monthly bill, the city said.

The program ends June 30, at the end of the fiscal year.

For more information about the City Services Bill Pandemic Relief Program and how to apply, visit the city website.

Funding through the CARES Act is still available to come residents until Nov. 1. Residents can apply for that assistance on the city’s webpage for VA State Coronavirus Utility Relief Funding.

For a list of all other payment assistance resources, visit VBgov.com/pu-paymentassistance.