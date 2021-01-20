Deadline to apply for Virginia Beach COVID-19 Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Relief program approaching

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials say the deadline to apply for the Virginia Beach COVID-19 Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Relief program is at the end of the month.

The application window closes on Jan. 31. The relief program is designed to provide direct financial support to households where an occupant has been financially impacted through loss of employment or a reduction in work hours, or has been furloughed due to the pandemic.

“Since we began offering this program last July, we have been able to provide more than $800,000 of direct financial relief to 1,610 Virginia Beach households,” said Department of Human Services Director Aileen L. Smith.

“I would strongly encourage any member of our community who may be eligible to submit an application if they have not already done so. All applications will be considered, and our team will work with individuals who have unique circumstances to determine their eligibility until the application window closes on Jan. 31.”

To be eligible for consideration, potential beneficiaries must provide proof of eligibility criteria:

Provide proof of established Virginia Beach residency as of March 1, 2020.

Be unemployed, furloughed, or have experienced a reduction in hours at any time after March 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A copy of a Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) award letter or bank statement showing VEC deposits will meet this requirement. Applicants who have since secured new employment or had their employment restored are eligible to apply.

Provide a copy of their 2020 real estate and/or personal property tax bills.

Other application considerations:

Maximum residential real estate tax relief is $500 or billed total, whichever is lower.

Maximum personal property tax relief is $250 or billed total, whichever is lower.

Only one application per household.

Applicants are responsible for any accrued late fees, penalties or interest.

Self-employed or gig workers may be eligible if they can provide sufficient documentation of loss of work.

You may only claim a primary residence – no rental or second properties.

Additional information, including necessary documents for proof of eligibility and applications, can be found here.