Deadline extended to apply for COVID-19 Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Relief Program in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – City officials announced Wednesday that the deadline to apply for the COVID-19 Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Relief Program in Virginia Beach has been extended.

The Department of Human Services will continue accepting applications through Nov. 30. A check for the eligible relief amount will be mailed to approved applicants.

“We have received a steady stream of applications for this program since it began in July, and we will continue offering it to help those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic in our community,” said Deidria Bolden, deputy director of social services.

The city council established the program with the goal to provide direct assistance to households where an occupant has been financially impacted through loss of employment, reduction in work hours, or has been furloughed as a result of COVID-19.

A maximum relief of $500 for residential real estate taxes and $250 for personal property tax has been established for eligible households.

The amount of relief will be the billed total, or the benefit maximum, whichever is lower. City officials say that each household could potentially receive both benefits for a maximum relief amount of $750.

Eligibility:

Provide proof of eligibility criteria

Have established Virginia Beach residency as of March 1, 2020

Be unemployed, furloughed, or reduced in hours at any time after March 1, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic

Provide a copy of 2020 real estate and/or personal property tax bills

Filing reminders:

Only one application may be filed per household.

Potential beneficiaries may only claim their primary residence for relief – no rental or second properties are eligible.

Self-employed individuals or gig workers may be eligible if they are able to provide sufficient documentation of loss of work.

Any impacted household, whether they have paid their tax bill or not, is encouraged to apply if they meet the eligibility requirements.

Applications will be processed as they are received. Officials say that any accrued late fees, penalties or interest are the responsibility of the bill holder and are not eligible for relief.

Additional information, including necessary documents for proof of eligibility and applications, can be found online at VBgov.com/COVID19TaxRelief.

For questions about eligibility or accepted documentation, email VBTaxRelief@vbgov.com.

